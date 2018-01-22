Precipio Commences Validation Study of Proprietary IV-Cell Cytogenetics Media at University of Pennsylvania

Specialty diagnostics firm Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO), today announced it is collaborating with the cytogenetics laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania to conduct an external validation and evaluation of IV-Cell, Precipio’s cytogenetics media.

Validation by an external laboratory represents the first step in bringing this product to market. The completion of this study is expected to provide strong, independent evidence of its performance, and will serve as an important tool during discussions with the leading manufacturers to acquire this technology.

