Endonovo Reports Pre-Clinical Data Demonstrating Immunotronics™ Reduced Infarct Size
Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCQB: ENDV) a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceutical™ devices, today announced positive results from a study of post-myocardial infarction remodeling in mice.
As quoted in the press release:
In the study, animals treated with the Company’s non-invasive medical device one or two times per day for 28 days had significantly smaller (by 36.4%, p<0.01) infarcts versus the controls. Furthermore, animals treated with Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (PEMF) one or two times per day for 28 days demonstrated significantly less cardiac fibrosis than the controls.
