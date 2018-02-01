Medical Device Investing

Endonovo Reports Pre-Clinical Data Demonstrating Immunotronics™ Reduced Infarct Size

• February 1, 2018
Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCQB: ENDV) a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceutical™ devices, today announced positive results from a study of post-myocardial infarction remodeling in mice.

As quoted in the press release:

In the study, animals treated with the Company’s non-invasive medical device one or two times per day for 28 days had significantly smaller (by 36.4%, p<0.01) infarcts versus the controls. Furthermore, animals treated with Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (PEMF) one or two times per day for 28 days demonstrated significantly less cardiac fibrosis than the controls.

Click here to read the full press release.

