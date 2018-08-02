Genprex Updates Agreement with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX), a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, today announced that it has amended its agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to resume patient enrollment in its Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the combination of the company’s investigational … Continued











Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX), a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, today announced that it has amended its agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to resume patient enrollment in its Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the combination of the company’s investigational drug Oncoprex™ and erlotinib (Tarceva®) for the treatment of Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

As quoted in the press release:

Oncoprex is a TUSC2 gene encapsulated in a positively charged nanovesicle made from lipid molecules and injected intravenously, which can specifically target cancer cells and insert wild-type TUSC2 into cellular DNA, effectively increasing expression of the TUSC2 protein and promoting tumor cell death. Previously announced interim data from nine patients from the Phase II portion of this Phase I/II clinical trial showed a disease control rate of 78%, with seven out of nine patients achieving stable disease or better, including one complete response. In a previous Phase I clinical trial at MD Anderson evaluating Oncoprex as a monotherapy, five of 23 patients with late-stage NSCLC achieved stable disease or better, with one durable metabolic response.

Click here to read the full press release.