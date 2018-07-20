Enochian Biosciences Announces Appointment of Dr. David Hardy to Scientific Advisory Board

Enochian Biosciences (OTCQB:ENOB) has announced it has appointed David Hardy to its Scientific Advisory Board. As quoted in the press release: Dr. W. David Hardy currently serves as Senior Director of Evidence-based Practices, ACTG clinical research site (CRS) leader, MACS co-investigator and HIV/primary care provider at Whitman-Walker Health in Washington, D.C. and also holds an … Continued

Enochian Biosciences (OTCQB:ENOB) has announced it has appointed David Hardy to its Scientific Advisory Board.

As quoted in the press release:

Dr. W. David Hardy currently serves as Senior Director of Evidence-based Practices, ACTG clinical research site (CRS) leader, MACS co-investigator and HIV/primary care provider at Whitman-Walker Health in Washington, D.C. and also holds an Adjunct Professor of Medicine appointment at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He previously served as Director, Division of Infectious Diseases at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and just prior to joining Whitman-Walker, he was Chief Medical Officer for Calimmune, a biotechnology company investigating gene-modified CD4+ T cells and hematopoietic stem cells as a potential therapy for HIV infection.

Dr. Hardy currently serves as Chair-elect of the Board of Directors of HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), Chair of the Education Committee of the American Academy of HIV Medicine (AAHIVM) and Editor-in-Chief of AAHIVM’s comprehensive textbook Fundamentals of HIV Medicine for the HIV Specialist, published in 2012 and 2016.

“We believe that the experience of Dr. Hardy will provide invaluable support to our efforts to develop cellular therapies for HIV,” said Eric Leire, MD, Enochian’s President and Chief Executive Officer.