Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Allowances of Two U.S. Patent Applications

• February 1, 2018
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on extending the life expectancy of cancer patients, announced receipt of two patent application allowances relating to its lead compound trans sodium crocetinate in the U.S.  The allowances include claims for both method of use and composition of matter.

As quoted in the press release:

“We have worked hard to ensure our discoveries are protected and are grateful to receive these patent application allowances.  We look forward to these patents being issued in the coming months,” said David Kalergis, Chief Executive Officer of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

