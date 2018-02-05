Pharmaceutical Investing

BeiGene Announces Commercial Availability of VIDAZA in China

February 5, 2018
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the commercial availability of VIDAZA (azacitidine for injection) in China.

As quoted in the press release:

“VIDAZA is the only approved hypomethylating agent shown to prolong survival for patients with MDS, and the first new treatment for MDS patients approved in China since 2009.  It is the third approved therapy in our commercial portfolio in China, which we plan to further expand in the coming years. We are excited to announce that the first prescription was made in January 2018. From now on, Chinese patients can benefit from VIDAZA in hospitals around China,” commented John V. Oyler, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of BeiGene.

