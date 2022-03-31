Can Canadian Cannabis Operators Turn it Around?
Charles Taerk, CEO of Faircourt Asset Management, gave INN an update on his perspective when it comes to Canadian cannabis players.
Canadian cannabis players continue to “spin their wheels” without much promise ahead, one financial expert told the Investing News Network (INN).
Charles Taerk, president and CEO of Faircourt Asset Management, said he is not optimistic about the position of cannabis companies in Canada, including the leading firms in the capital markets.
“(Canadian players) continue to not be profitable and are trying to make acquisitions to either build up their position in Canada or in a global market,” Taerk said.
Investors get off the green rush hype train
The market hasn’t been kind to the leading publicly traded Canadian cannabis companies like Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY) and HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO), in the past few years.
Since the start of 2019 the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ), a benchmark fund with leading cannabis companies, has declined in value 60.33 percent.
Similar results can be found in the performance of several cannabis players. One of the main reasons for this downturn in sentiment can be found in the results from the domestic market for these companies.
“The Canadian markets are under a lot of pressure,” said Taerk. “From a macro perspective, it's interesting because the total amount sales in Canada are growing, but the largest companies seem to be suffering from a loss of market share.”
The expert told INN there’s an increasing amount of pressure affecting the domestic markets which then trickles all the way to the producers themselves.
“There's a pricing pressure indicating marketplace that starts at the retail and it keeps backing up to wholesale and ultimately backs up to the licensed producers,” Taerk said.
HEXO deal with Tilray indicative of market conditions
When asked about the recent M&A trend in the Canadian marketplace, Taerk said he’s recognizing negative signs from the Canadian space.
“We're very concerned that ultimately, some of these names can disappear. There might be bankruptcies,” Taerk said.
The financial expert pointed to the recent business deal between HEXO and Tilray Brands as a sign of a Canadian cannabis producer going for a hail mary.
“Hexo was once one of the top four or five companies in the country… and now that has all come crashing down for various reasons,” Taerk said. “HEXO is running out of time.”
The expert said the deal opens the door to HEXO being acquired by Tilray. But the recent spree by Tilray doesn’t impress Taerk at the moment.
“To us these transactions that Tilray keeps announcing, these M&A deals, are more to distract investors from not wanting them to see the operations – of what hasn't transpired in a positive way,” said Taerk. “That's kind of our tone on the Canadian marketplace.”
Is it too late for international opportunities from Canadian players?
In the past Canadian cannabis companies have pointed to international ventures as a way to leverage their expertise in the domestic market and translate that into global growth generators.
Taerk doesn’t deny the significance of the European territory as it stands, as a key growth market in the overall cannabis story.
As he explained it Canadians are currently taking advantage of key markets in Europe, which are currently in demand for medical flower products.
But he doesn’t see that as a solid long-term plan for Canadian-based players.
“What they're left doing right now is shipping cannabis to markets that are starved for supply,” said Taerk. “But when that changes, and that's going to be in the next year or two, Canadian book sales are going to dry up.”
The financial expert posited that as more legalization efforts pan out in countries with ideal growing conditions, those will become the premium export cultivators for the rest of Europe.
The result would leave the expensive shipping costs of Canadian flower making its way to Europe a difficult proposition.
“We had hoped that the Canadians would use this leadership at the time to hone their skill, reduce costs and become efficient operators, so that they could ship cannabis at an efficient price,” Taerk said.
Investor takeaway
Canadian cannabis players have faced a serious downturn in sentiment from financial experts pointing investors in different directions.
The results speak for themselves when it comes to Canadian companies, according to Taerk, the amount of financial reports indicating a stagnant period for Canadian operators is co-related to the lack of enthusiasm surrounding these names.
