Cannabis Companies: Stocks on the TSXV
The growth of the cannabis industry has made it possible for companies to offer many different investment opportunities through the major exchanges in Canada.
Previously known as the Canadian Venture Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange is the sibling of Canada’s main listings board, the larger Toronto Stock Exchange.
For those interested in investing in cannabis companies, this exchange offers a variety of cannabis-related businesses, from growers to biotech companies looking for cannabinoid therapies.
Here the Investing News Network offers investors a growing list of all cannabis-related companies listed on the TSXV. Read on to learn more about them and their businesses.
48North (TSXV:NRTH)
This company is a marijuana producer looking to offer a variety of products for the recreational market in Canada, including for the health and wellness industry. 48North is a licensed outdoor grower of cannabis.
Auxly Cannabis Group (TSXV:XLY,OTCQX:CBWTF)
Created by Chuck Rifici, co-founder of Tweed, Auxly Cannabis Group operates as a cannabis streaming investment firm looking to boost various plays related to the sector.
Avricore Health (TSXV:AVCR)
While Avricore Health operates as a healthcare technology company, in 2017 the firm made a deal with Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH,OTCQX:EMHTF) for the right to develop and sell endocannabinoid products in Canada to licensed pharmacies.
CanadaBis Capital (TSXV:CANB)
This cannabis company is targeting the Canadian market through a business model that is focused on cultivation, research, product development, retail and hemp.
Emerald Health Therapeutics
This Canadian cannabis company holds a variety of growing assets in the country. The firm holds a 50/50 joint venture for the management of a grower in BC with Village Farms International (TSX:VFF,NASDAQ:VFF).
EnWave (TSXV:ENW,OTC Pink:NWVCF)
EnWave is a technology company that has centered itself in the cannabis business thanks to its Radiant Energy Vacuum drying technology for organic materials. It effectively decreases the time from the harvest to the sale of cannabis products.
Elixxer (TSXV:ELXR,OTCQB:ELIXF)
Through its partners, investment firm Elixxer presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.
Eve & Co. (TSXV:EVE,OTCQX:EEVVF)
Eve & Co. is a Canadian cannabis producer that, thanks to its subsidiary Natural MedCo, is targeting female consumers, specifically with premier brands.
Experion Holdings (TSXV:EXP,OTCQB:EXPFF)
Formerly known as Viridium Pacific Group, this cannabis investment firm holds a portfolio of assets, including its licensed producer Experion Biotechnologies in BC.
The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR,OTC Pink:FLWPF)
The Flowr Corporation is a vertically integrated cannabis company working on the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational marijuana in Canada.
FluroTech (TSXV:TEST,OTCQB:FLURF)
FluroTech is a technology company working on a cost-effective testing platform for the cannabis industry at large. The company’s proprietary CompleTest employs fluorescence spectroscopy technology to measure the specific contents of the product.
GTEC Holdings (TSXV:GETC,OTCQB:GGTTF)
This Kelowna-based cannabis company is vertically integrated, with operations in the cultivation, extraction and analytical testing sectors. The company is also pursuing retail operations through various investments.
Harvest One Cannabis (TSXV:HVT,OTCQX:HRVOF)
Harvest One Cannabis is a cannabis company with production and assets spread across Canada, Europe, Israel and Australia. The company gains its reach thanks to its three subsidiaries: United Greeneries, Satipharm and Dream Products.
Hill Street Beverage Company (TSXV:BEER)
This beverage maker has made its name thanks to its development of non-alcoholic beverages. Now the firm will offer consumers cannabis-infused drinks.
INDIVA (TSXV:NDVA,OTCQX:NDVAF)
INDIVA is a company focused on the supply of medical cannabis. Through an acquisition, it holds a licensed producer with an indoor cannabis facility in Ontario.
Khiron Life Sciences (TSXV:KHRN,OTCQB:KHRNF)
Khiron Life Sciences is a Colombia-based cannabis company raising capital in Canada. The firm has declared that it will seek to expand its presence through Latin America, including Mexico.
Meta Growth (TSXV:META)
This company is a retail operator managing cannabis shops across Canada. Meta Growth manages two recreational store brands: Meta Cannabis Supply and NewLeaf Cannabis.
Namaste Technologies (TSXV:N,OTCQB:NXTTF)
After a tumultuous management change, Namaste Technologies has centered back on its investments and the development of its marijuana play, which includes its online platform of cannabis consumer information.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises (TSXV:NSP,OTCQB:NSPDF)
Naturally Splendid Enterprises is a biotech company developing hemp products for consumers in the health and wellness space. It plans to pursue a stake in the edible cannabidiol market as well.
Pharmacielo (TSXV:PCLO,OTCQX:PCLOF)
Pharmacielo is another cannabis company originally from Colombia raising capital in the Canadian markets. The company is headquartered in Canada, but operates part of its marijuana growing in Colombia.
Radient Technologies (TSXV:RTI,OTCQX:RDDTF)
Radient Technologies is an extraction technology company that has dabbled in the cannabis sector thanks to a partnership with licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB,NYSE:ACB).
Relevium Technologies (TSXV:RLV,OTC Pink:RLLVF)
Thanks to its subsidiary Biocannabix, this company has a cannabis play in the development of pharmaceutical-grade products infused with cannabinoid formulations.
SugarBud Craft Growers (TSXV:SUGR)
Like some other Canadian cannabis producers, this Alberta company specializes in growing and developing craft-style premium cannabis products.
Target Capital (TSXV:TCI)
Doing business as CBi2 Capital, this Alberta-based company’s investment strategy focuses on developing and managing a diversified portfolio of predominantly early stage cannabis opportunities.
Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP,OTCQB:TBPMF)
Tetra Bio-Pharma is researching and developing medicines based on cannabis and its elements.
Therma Bright (TSXV:THRM)
Therma Bright is a medical device company that has a subsidiary seeking to carve up a space in the technology space for medical and recreational marijuana thanks to its pain relief device.
WeedMD (TSXV:WMD,OTCQX:WDDMF)
WeedMD is another Canadian cannabis producer making product for the medical and recreational markets in Canada. Its subsidiaries include WeedMD Rx and CX Industries.
YSS (TSXV:YSS,OTC Pink:YSSCF)
YSS operates as an adult-use cannabis retailer with 17 stores in Canada.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
