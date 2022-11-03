Life Science NewsInvesting News

After a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, approximately 30% of patients with

treatment-resistant depression (TRD) were in remission at week 3

Sustained response seen through week 12 in twice the number of TRD patients that received 25mg dose vs 1mg

Phase 3 pivotal programme expected to commence in 2022

The largest study of its kind.

The objective of the randomised, controlled, double-blind phase 2b study was to understand the efficacy and safety of a single dose of investigational COMP360 psilocybin (25mg or 10mg), compared to 1mg, in patients with TRD. After a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin, in combination with psychological support, 29.1% of participants with TRD were in remission by week 3 (p

"The publication of our COMP360 psilocybin therapy study in the most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal in the world is a proud moment for everyone involved," said Dr Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer, COMPASS Pathways. "We saw positive results in a particularly difficult to treat group of patients, and the highest dose of COMP360 psilocybin had the greatest impact on people's depression. This suggests that COMP360 psilocybin has a true pharmacological effect, a finding that is critical for it to be recognised as a new treatment option in the future. We look forward to starting our phase 3 programme later this year, moving us closer to providing COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support for patients who desperately need it."

Further detail: phase 2b study synopsis

In the phase 2b trial, 233 patients with TRD received either 1mg, 10mg or 25mg COMP360 psilocybin, in conjunction with psychological support from specially trained therapists.

  • Rapid reduction in symptoms: Approximately 30% of patients in the 25mg group were in remission at week 3 (29.1%). This is higher than the response rates seen for equivalent lines of treatment in the Sequenced Treatment Alternatives to Relieve Depression (STAR*D) study, a large prospective clinical trial of major depressive disorder conducted to determine the effectiveness of different treatments for depression
    • Patients who received a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin, in combination with psychological support, experienced a highly statistically significant, rapid reduction in symptoms of depression after three weeks: the difference between the 25mg group and 1mg group was -6.6 on the MADRS** depression scale at week 3, p
  • Sustained response: Double the number of patients who received a 25mg dose had a sustained response at week 12, compared to those who received 1mg (20.3% of patients in the 25mg group vs 10.1% in the 1mg group)
  • Well-tolerated: COMP360 psilocybin was generally well-tolerated. On the day of COMP360 administration, headache, nausea, and dizziness were the most common adverse events where a dose-related increase in incidence was evident
  • Safety monitoring: Suicidal ideation and intentional self-injury were seen in all treatment groups, as is common in TRD studies. Most cases occurred more than a week after the COMP360 psilocybin session. There was no mean worsening of suicidal ideation scores on the MADRS scale in any treatment group. Suicidal behaviours were reported at least one month after COMP360 administration for three non-responders in the 25mg arm

Scott Aaronson, MD, Chief Science Officer of the Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics, Sheppard Pratt Health System, and a Principal Investigator on the trial, said, "Over 100 million people around the world suffer with treatment-resistant depression, and haven't found relief from existing therapies. With every new treatment, the chance of responding decreases significantly, and patients become even more hopeless. Yet in this study, a substantial number of patients in the 25mg group experienced improvement in their symptoms of depression, with the effects lasting for up to three months. I'm proud to have been part of this important study and to see the results recognised today by such a respected journal."

Data from the phase 2b trial was announced in November and December 2021 , and presented at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in New Orleans in May 2022 . COMPASS Pathways presented the design of its phase 3 clinical programme on 12 October 2022 and plans to commence by the end of the year.

*Sinyor M, Schaffer A, Levitt A. The Sequenced Treatment Alternatives to Relieve Depression (STAR*D) Trial: A Review. The Canadian Journal of Psychiatry. 2010;55(3):126-135. doi:10.1177/070674371005500303
**MADRS = Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale, a diagnostic questionnaire used to measure the severity of depression. A higher score indicates more severe depression.
Response = ≥50% decrease in MADRS total score from baseline; remission = MADRS total score ≤10; sustained response = patients meeting the MADRS response criteria from week 3 and at all subsequent visits until week 12.

About treatment-resistant depression (TRD)

More than 320 million people globally suffer with major depressive disorder (MDD) 1 , the leading cause of disability worldwide and one of the fastest growing mental health illnesses 2 . About a third of these patients – 100 million people – aren't helped by existing therapies and suffer with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) 3 . As many as 30% of these attempt suicide at least once during their lifetime 4,5 . TRD carries two to three times the medical costs of a non-TRD MDD patient, and patients with TRD have a higher all-cause mortality compared with non-TRD MDD patients 6 . The TRD population is by definition more difficult to treat and more likely to relapse than patients with major depressive disorder. In 2018, COMPASS received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for its COMP360 psilocybin therapy for TRD.

About COMP360 psilocybin therapy

COMP360 is our proprietary stabilised, high-purity polymorphic crystalline synthesised formulation of psilocybin. Psilocybin acts on serotonin 2a receptors in the brain. It's believed that acting on this receptor may make the brain work with greater flexibility, allowing regions to connect and communicate more easily. Connections underlying unhealthy brain states, such as TRD, may reconnect in a healthier way after the drug effects have worn off 7 .

About the COMP360 psilocybin therapy phase 2b study

This randomised, controlled, multicentre, double-blind phase 2b trial is the largest psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, with 233 patients from 10 countries in North America and Europe. 94% of the patients had no prior experience with psilocybin. The objective of the trial was to find the appropriate dose for a larger, pivotal phase 3 programme, which COMPASS expects to begin in 2022.

The trial assessed the safety and efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy at three doses: 1mg, 10mg, 25mg. A total of 233 patients enrolled in the study and were randomised and blinded into three arms comprising 79 patients for each of the 25mg and 1mg doses, and 75 patients for the 10mg dose. Patients were followed up for 12 weeks. The trial used the Montgomery-Åsberg depression rating scale (MADRS), a widely used and accepted scale for assessing depression; assessments were made by an independent, blinded rater. The primary endpoint was the change in the MADRS total score from baseline to week 3.

COMP360 psilocybin was generally well-tolerated. On the day of COMP360 administration, headache, nausea, and dizziness were the most common adverse events where a dose-related increase in incidence was evident. Suicidal ideation and intentional self-injury were seen in all treatment groups (as is regularly observed in a TRD population). The majority of cases occurred more than a week after the COMP360 psilocybin session. There was no mean worsening of suicidal ideation scores on the MADRS scale in any treatment group. Suicidal behaviours were reported at least one month after COMP360 administration for three non-responders in the 25mg arm.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have completed a phase 2b clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America and we are preparing to commence a phase 3 programme by the end of 2022. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy as a treatment for depression, COMPASS's expectations for the timing of its pivotal phase 3 programme and the potential for the pivotal phase III programme or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, including its ability to launch and commercialise COMP360 psilocybin therapy, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research or develop plans to bring COMP360 psilocybin therapy to patients, including COMP360, and COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of its COMP360 psilocybin therapy. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to a regulatory filing or support regulatory approval; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS' most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

References:

[1] WHO (2017). Depression and Other Common Mental Disorders Global Health Estimates [Online]. Available at: https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/254610/WHO-MSD-MER-2017.2-eng.pdf [Accessed 21 October 2021]
[2] WHO (2012). Depression: A Global Crisis [Online]. Available at: https://www.who.int/mental_health/management/depression/wfmh_paper_depression_wmhd_2012.pdf [Accessed 21 October 2021]
[3] Al-Harbi KS. Treatment-resistant depression: therapeutic trends, challenges, and future directions. Patient Preference and Adherence. 2012; 6: 369–388.
[4] Bergfeld IO, Mantione M, Figee M, Schuurman PR, Lok A, Denys D. Treatment-resistant depression and suicidality. Journal of Affective Disorders. 2018;235:362-367
[5] Dong M, Lu L, Zhang L, et al. Prevalence of suicide attempts in bipolar disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies. Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences. 2020;29:e63
[6] Gang L, Fife D, Wong G, Sheehan JJ, et al. All-cause mortality in patients with treatment-resistant depression: a cohort study in the US population. Annuals of General Psychiatry. 2019; 18:23.
[7] Carhart-Harris, R. L., & Friston, K. (2019). REBUS and the anarchic brain: toward a unified model of the brain action of psychedelics. Pharmacological reviews, 71(3), 316-344.

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41ceae48-1c4a-4ed3-a0a9-32d70ee3d3e7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28120834-f1f8-43f6-ace9-f6ba5a38477d


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass PathwaysCMPS:USPsychedelics Investing
CMPS:US
miami sunset

Psychedelics to Take Spotlight at Wonderland's Second Edition

As the Wonderland conference gears up for its second year, Microdose, the organizer of what has become one of the biggest psychedelics events in the world, knows it wants to make an impact.

The promise of psychedelics-based medicines that can help patients with mental health struggles has only grown since the first edition of Wonderland last year, especially as this multi-faceted industry approaches its first major drug approval.

Ahead of this year's conference in Miami, Florida, Patrick Moher, president of Microdose, told the Investing News Network (INN) that this year the aim is for Wonderland to have a larger impact on the psychedelics industry as a whole.

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness to Testify on Oregon Psilocybin Therapy Land Use Restrictions at Jackson County Planning Commission's Thursday Hearing; Other Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness to Testify on Oregon Psilocybin Therapy Land Use Restrictions at Jackson County Planning Commission's Thursday Hearing; Other Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), an Oregon-based publicly traded psychedelics company, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Mike Arnold, an Oregon lawyer, will testify Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Jackson County Oregon Planning Commission's 9:00 a.m. hearing regarding amendments to the Jackson County Land Development Ordinance to add psilocybin therapy and retreat time, place, and manner regulations.

Silo recently announced an intended Jackson County psychedelic ranch retreat center near Ashland, Oregon. One of the major risk factors in the Oregon psilocybin industry is the real-time evolution of the legal and regulatory framework. Several cities and counties around the Oregon are voting November 8 on whether or not to opt out of Oregon's Ballot Measure 109 Psilocybin Service Initiative system. The state regulators are to begin accepting psilocybin therapy and retreat license applications in January 2023. Oregon is the first state to legalize psychedelic therapy and retreat business activities with Colorado hopefully following suit in the election next week.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Doses First Patient in a Registrational Phase II/III study of SLS-005 in Spinocerebellar Ataxia

  • Seelos will also present at the International Congress for Ataxia Research in November

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced dosing of the first patient in a registrational phase IIIII study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mgmL for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia focusing on participants with type3 (SCA3, also known as Machado-Joseph disease) and also announced that it will participate in the International Congress for Ataxia Research (ICAR) in Dallas, Texas November 1 st 4 th 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Dr. David Biondi , DO, FAAN, from Seelos will present: Autophagy as a potential treatment pathway in Spinocerebellar Ataxia: SLS-005 (Trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) at ICAR on Thursday, November 3 rd at 4:45pm CT . For more information, visit https://ataxiacongress.org/ .

"We are delighted to take part in this potentially ground-breaking and innovative method to treat SCA3, a devastating disease with no FDA-approved treatment or cure", said Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz of the University of Southern Florida .

Seelos' Phase II/III trial ( NCT05490563 ) plans to enroll up to 245 participants globally with spinocerebellar ataxia type-3 in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial.  Eligible participants will be randomized to treatment with SLS-005 or placebo in 1 of 2 dosage arms and assessed with a primary efficacy endpoint measuring change from baseline in the Modified Scale for Assessment and Rating of Ataxia (m-SARA) total score at week 52.  Secondary endpoints include change from baseline in a blood-based biomarker for neurodegeneration, clinical global impression of severity, patient global impression of severity and an activities of daily living score. Safety and tolerability of SLS-005 will be monitored and assessed throughout the trial.

About SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion)

SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression.  Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material. In animal models of several diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, SLS-005 has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. SLS-005 has previously received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of SCA type 3 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and from the European Medicines Agency in the EU. SLS-005 is an investigational treatment and is not currently approved by any health authority for medicinal use.

About Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Spinocerebellar Ataxia is a serious disease caused by degeneration of the cerebellum with an onset usually in adult life. Clinically, it is characterized by progressive unsteadiness of gait and stance, impaired coordination of limb movements, slurred speech, and abnormal eye movements. Spinocerebellar ataxia type-3, also known as Machado-Joseph disease (MJD), is characterized by progressive cerebellar ataxia and is known to cause progressively severe disability and often premature death approximately 10-20 years from onset of symptoms.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' registrational phase II/III study of SLS-005 for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia, including SLS-005's prospects and potential insights from the registrational phase II/III study, as well as statements regarding the anticipated enrollment and timing of the study and the potential for SLS-005 to be a ground-breaking and innovative method to treat SCA3. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-doses-first-patient-in-a-registrational-phase-iiiii-study-of-sls-005-in-spinocerebellar-ataxia-301657701.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn has raised approx. CAD$775K to grow its Nordic clinics business

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Awakn Oslo AS ("Awakn Oslo") has entered into a debt financing agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with TD Veen AS (the "Lender"), a family-owned, Norwegian investment company and current shareholder of Awakn.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness Announces LOI for Potentially Largest Psilocybin Retreat Center in Oregon and the World - If November's Election Is Favorable; and an Oregon Real Estate Law and Psilocybin Industry Primer

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has executed a binding term sheet for a joint venture with New Frontier Ranch in the majestic Green Springs area of Jackson County Oregon, east of Ashland, pending the results of the opt-out ballot measure in the upcoming November 8th election. New Frontier Ranch is a 960-acre property that can potentially accommodate hundreds of guests at a time between the existing log cabins and court-approved campsites.

A one-of-kind destination guest recreation property among Oregon's restrictive and complex land use laws

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Closes Acquisition of Dyscovry Science and Its Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Biosynthesis and Research Portfolio

Silo Wellness Closes Acquisition of Dyscovry Science and Its Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Biosynthesis and Research Portfolio

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has closed its acquisition of 100% of Dyscovry Science Ltd. ("Dyscovry"), a Toronto-based biotechnology company focused on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition, irritable bowel syndrome.

"Bringing the Dyscovry team into the Silo Wellness family is a key component to our pharmaceutical vision which began with our July 2019 priority date for our patent-pending metered-dosing modalities for psilocybin, mescaline, DMT, and 5-MeO-DMT," stated Silo Wellness founder and CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney. "With our presence and founding in Oregon along with our psychedelic retreat operational experience in Jamaica [with psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT] and Oregon [with ketamine], Dyscovry's portfolio will allow us to further our goal of covering both tracks of the psychedelic industry under one roof: psychedelic healing now via jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction "adult use" and pharmaceutical biotech."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×