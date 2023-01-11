Pivotree Inc is a global commerce services provider supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support: a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. The company's clients rely on its deep expertise is to choose enterprise-proven solutions, including Commerce and MDM platforms, and design, build and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. It operates in two segments: professional and managed services. Pivotree serves market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many Fortune 1000. The majority of its revenue comes from North America.