Tyme Provides Clinical and Corporate Update for Fiscal Third Quarter 2017

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics, today announced a clinical and corporate update for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company’s lead clinical program, SM-88, is a novel combination therapy designed to use cellular metabolism and oxidative stress to drive cancer cell death.

As quoted in the press release:

Steve Hoffman, Tyme’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “During the fiscal third quarter, we advanced our ongoing Phase II trial in prostate cancer, prepared for the initiation of our Phase II trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer and presented clinical data for SM-88 in multiple oncology indications. The positive efficacy and safety data demonstrated by SM-88 to date reinforce its potential to be an effective treatment option with a low toxicity profile for a wide range of cancer patients. We look forward to reporting Phase II data in prostate cancer and advancing our planned Phase II trial in pancreatic cancer over this year.”

