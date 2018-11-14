Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:DFFN), a cutting-edge biotechnology company developing new treatments for life-threatening medical conditions by improving the body’s ability to bring oxygen to the areas where it’s needed most, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and provided a business update. As quoted in the press release: The third quarter … Continued









Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:DFFN), a cutting-edge biotechnology company developing new treatments for life-threatening medical conditions by improving the body’s ability to bring oxygen to the areas where it’s needed most, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and provided a business update.

As quoted in the press release:

The third quarter and recent weeks featured a number of developments, including approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to enroll patients in an ambulance-based Phase 2 clinical trial testing the Company’s lead drug candidate, Trans Sodium Crocinate (TSC), for the treatment of acute stroke. The trial, named PHAST-TSC ( P re- H ospital A dministration of S troke T herapy- TSC ), will involve 23 hospitals across urban, suburban, and rural areas in Los Angeles and Central Virginia, working closely with approximately 150 emergency medical transport groups and will be led by researchers at the University of Virginia (UVA) and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). TSC, which will be administered while the stroke victim is still in the ambulance, may offer new hope for these patients by increasing the amount of oxygen directed to affected tissue, potentially reducing cell death and improving patient outcomes. Results for the trial will potentially be available in just under two years, subject to receiving necessary funding. The Company is also currently enrolling patients in its Phase 3 INTACT ( IN vestigation of T SC A gainst C ancerous T umors) program, using TSC to target inoperable glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain cancer. Phase 2 of the INTACT program had previously seen a nearly four-fold improvement in overall survival for the subset of inoperable patients treated with TSC over the control group of GBM patients at two years.

