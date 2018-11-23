Gold, Lithium and Base Metals to Drive Australian M&A in 2019

That’s according to PwC, which recently released its latest annual Aussie Mine report. The firm also highlights significant 2018 deals.









As part of PricewaterhouseCooper’s (PWC) 12th annual Aussie Mine report, the company shared its insight on some of the biggest mergers and acquisitions over the last year, along with which commodities have the most M&A promise going into 2019.

The report highlighted companies from its mid-tier 50 (MT50) list that saw significant deals over the last year, saying there had been a “shift” from the previous year which had many MT50 companies selling non-core assets.

While this year’s list featured 21 deals as opposed to 2017’s 15 deals, showing a boost in volume, the average value of the deals dropped to $125 million from 2017’s $405 million.

Some of the biggest deals from the MT50 list came from OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) through its $425 million acquisition of Avanco Resources, Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) by entering a $373 million deal with POSCO for Argentinian lithium tenements, and Northern Star (ASX:NST) by acquiring Sumitomo Metal Mining’s Pogo gold project in Alaska.

Gold was a strong contender in the M&A scene for 2018’s list, with 4 acquisitions between Northern Star and Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and a sale by Saracen (ASX:SAR)—iron ore also made waves with 4 deals, 2 of which were sales by Atlas Iron.

Going forward into 2019, PwC has placed its bets on gold, lithium and base metals to dominate the M&A scene. The financial advisory kept its chips on precious metal gold on the basis of “strong prices, strong demand and favourable exchange rates”.

In the case of lithium, PwC highlighted increasing demand for the commodity underpinned by the interest in electric vehicles; it said it expects momentum to continue as offshore companies opt to lock down high quality resources, and local companies hunt for partners to achieve capital and offtake agreements.

As for base metals, specifically copper, the report indicated demand would continue as prices remained strong, noting the number of copper deals made in 2018 and highlighting OZ Minerals’ acquisition of the Antas copper-gold mine and New Century Resources’ (ASX:NCZ) acquisition of the Century Mine Rehabilitation project.

Securities Disclosure: I, Olivia Da Silva, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.