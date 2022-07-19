Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, will report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after the close of the market, and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Date: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Time: 5:00 PM ET
Audio Webcast Only: link
Participant Registration Link*: here

( https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8803d12ec6d04e93af962f01cbc8ae7d )

*Please note the change in platform. Analysts interested in participating in the question-and-answer session will pre-register for the event from the participant registration link above to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. They also will have the option to take advantage of a new Call Me button and the system will automatically dial out to connect to the Q&A session.

The audio webcast can also be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of Aptose's website here . A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 30 days.

The press release, the financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Susan Pietropaolo Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Investor Relations 617-535-7746
201-923-2049 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com
spietropaolo@aptose.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aptose BiosciencesAPS:CAAPTOBiotech Investing
APS:CA,APTO

Gilead Sciences Signs New Joint Procurement Agreement with the European Commission for Veklury®

-- New Agreement Continues to Enable Rapid and Equitable Access to Veklury for COVID-19 Patients in EU and EEA Countries --

Gilead Sciences and the European Commission today signed a new joint procurement agreement (JPA) that will ensure continued rapid and equitable access to Veklury ® (remdesivir) for participating Member States across the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Extension of Turning Point Tender Offer

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today has announced that Rhumba Merger Sub Inc. ("Offeror"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, has extended the expiration date of its offer (the "Offer") to acquire (the "Acquisition") all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), ("Turning Point") at a price of $76.00 per share, in cash, without interest, subject to any applicable withholding of taxes, pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 2, 2022, among Bristol Myers Squibb, Offeror and Turning Point (the "Merger Agreement"). The Acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022.

The Offer, which was previously scheduled to expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 18, 2022, has been extended until 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 15, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BELLUS Health Closes US$153 Million Public Offering of Common Shares in Canada and the United States

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)(TSX: BLU) (the "Company" or "BELLUS Health") announced today that it has completed its previously-announced underwritten public offering in Canada and the United States (the "Offering") of 16,540,541 common shares at a price to the public of US$9.25 per common share. The total gross proceeds to the Company were US$153 million, before deducting the underwriting commissions and any expenses related to the Offering. Bellus has also granted to the underwriters an option exercisable by the underwriters within 30 days of the date of the underwriting agreement to purchase up to an additional 2,481,081 common shares of the Company.

BELLUS Health's common shares are dual-listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol "BLU". For the purposes of the TSX approval, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Genmab Announces That AbbVie Will Submit Marketing Authorization Application to European Medicines Agency for Epcoritamab for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced that AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will submit a conditional marketing authorization application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20), an investigational bispecific antibody, for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in the second half of 2022. Genmab recently announced that the company will submit a biologics license application (BLA) for epcoritamab with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), also in the second half of 2022.

The MAA submission is supported by results from the large b-cell lymphoma (LBCL) cohort of the pivotal EPCORE™ NHL-1 open-label, multi-center trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), including DLBCL. In April 2022, Genmab and AbbVie announced the topline results from the Phase II expansion part of the EPCORE™ NHL-1 trial. In June 2022, primary results were presented in a late-breaking oral presentation as part of the Presidential Symposium at the 27 th Annual Meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA2022) in Vienna, Austria.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to EMA for Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine

  • The submission is based on two pivotal Phase 3 studies evaluating atogepant in adult patients with episodic and chronic migraine
  • If approved, atogepant would be the first daily oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) for the prophylaxis of migraine in Europe
  • AbbVie would become the only company with a portfolio of medicines to offer two treatments for those with chronic migraine, one oral and one injectable

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it has submitted a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for atogepant for the prophylaxis of migraine in adult patients who have at least four migraine days per month. The application is supported by the pivotal Phase 3 ADVANCE and PROGRESS studies evaluating the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of atogepant in adult patients with episodic migraine and chronic migraine, respectively. 1,2

Migraine is a complex neurological disease and one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. 3 It is highly prevalent, affecting more than 1 billion people worldwide, 3 including an estimated 11.4 percent of the population in Europe . 4 If approved, atogepant would be the first daily oral CGRP receptor antagonist for the prophylaxis of migraine for adult patients in Europe .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

CSE leads domestic exchanges with 16 IPOs during first half 2022

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2022.

June 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $539 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 62 financings that raised an aggregate $169 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 15 new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 794 as at June 30, 2022.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange maintained its leading position in Canadian initial public offerings in the first half of 2022," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "We had 16 companies go public via IPO on our exchange. That accounted for more than half of all IPOs completed on Canadian exchanges during this period, according to CPE Analytics.[1] We are delighted that entrepreneurs from around the world continue to recognize the significant benefits of a CSE listing."

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays recently wrapped up the first half of its second season. The 19 episodes featured interviews with executives from cutting-edge technology companies involved in diverse industries such as telehealth, data security, medical devices, mining, AgTech and much more. The episodes can be viewed on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel. Tech Tuesdays will return in the fall for the second half of Season 2, so the summer is a great time to catch up on any episodes of interest!

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in the 27th annual Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) Conference, taking place in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario on August 18-21. Conference panelists will tackle issues including diversity in investing, trading digital assets, regulation, and fintech innovations. Further information, including registration details and a preliminary conference agenda, is available here.

New Listings in June 2022

Yellow Stem Tech Inc. (YY)
G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO)
The Gummy Project Inc. (GUMY)
Avila Energy Corporation (VIK) - Fundamental Change
Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY)
Tana Resources Corp. (TANA)
Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFT)
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (TERA)
Great Republic Mining Corp. (GRM)
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (XONE)
Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CARM)
Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)
Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (POWR)
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ORIG)
Miza II Resources Inc. (MIA)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×