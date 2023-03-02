Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aptose Biosciences to Present at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held March 13-15, 2023, in a virtual format.

Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Details:
Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Time: 12:40 – 1:10 PM ET
Format : Fireside Chat - William G. Rice, PhD, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aptose, with Matthew Biegler, Senior Analyst, Emerging Biotechnology, Oppenheimer
Webcast: LINK

The audio webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available through the Aptose website, www.aptose.com .

The Aptose management team will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib (formerly HM43239), an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 a/b stage development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:
Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Susan Pietropaolo Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Investor Relations 617-535-7746
201-923-2049 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com
spietropaolo@aptose.com

×