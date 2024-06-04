Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Gladiator Resources

GLA:AU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, today announced its use of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to help support running Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service workloads. Skylark has achieved ISO 26262 certification as determined by third-party auditor, UL Solutions. Vehicles and IoT devices around the world use Skylark to provide reliable and accurate high precision location data.

Skylark delivers uniform, centimeter accurate vehicle positioning through carrier-grade mobile cellular networks operated in partnership with network operators (MNOs) around the world. Over 20 automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers work with Swift to support their precise navigation, ADAS, and autonomous vehicle programs.

As the automotive industry advances toward higher levels of vehicle autonomy and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, cloud-based services will play a larger role in the industry. While automotive in-vehicle software operates within the confines of the vehicle's onboard systems, Skylark, via its service on AWS, helps support multiple customers simultaneously, and millions of vehicles and IoT devices around the world. Skylark's ISO 26262 certification helps set a design pattern for the development of future technologies for automotive applications that will be required to help achieve the industry's goals.

To deliver Skylark globally, Swift uses the reliability, scalability, and security of AWS services deployed across multiple Availability Zones (AZs) to help provide a spatially distributed and redundant cloud infrastructure environment. To help satisfy ISO 26262's safety integrity requirements, Skylark uses independent service channels with diversified compute provided by Amazon EC2 Graviton (ARM) and x86-based instances.

"AWS has been an incredible partner to Swift throughout the ISO 26262 certification process," said James Tidd, Vice President of Systems Engineering, Swift Navigation. "AWS infrastructure provides the reliability, security, and scalability that helps enable Skylark to deliver high integrity precise positioning to vehicles around the world."

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION
Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift's precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation to unlock vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across industries globally. Some of the largest companies in the world are leveraging Swift's technology to enable safer driving, deliver autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and unleash next-generation mobile applications for navigation, worker safety, and augmented reality, among others. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b75e169b-878d-437f-a67f-8705a3899a63 


press@swiftnav.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Amazon.com Inc.AMZN:USNASDAQ:AMZN:US
AMZN:US
The Conversation (0)
Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Prime members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive Grubhub offers with Grubhub+—a $120 annual value

For a limited time, Prime members can also save $5 on a Grubhub order over $25 from now through June 2

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an expanded, strategic collaboration to transform modern cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) experiences and help enterprises drive new capabilities and efficiencies with generative artificial intelligence (AI). Together, AWS and SAP are striving to make it easier for customers to adopt the RISE with SAP solution on AWS, to improve the performance and efficiency of SAP workloads running in the cloud, and to embed generative AI into an enterprise's entire portfolio of business-critical applications.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

New 2.8 million square foot facility offers unique career development opportunities for employees, with innovative technology that increases delivery speeds

Amazon is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest robotics fulfilment centre, YYC4, in Calgary, Alberta . Measuring 2.8 million square feet with more than 1,500 employees, the new facility will offer in-demand skills training and career growth opportunities with cutting-edge technology that fulfils customer orders more quickly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

EnerCom Announces Unparalleled Networking Opportunities at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, Including Charity Golf Tournament, Monday Cocktail Mixer, Casino Night, and Last Day Reception

Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

Gold Investing

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Resource Investing

CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024

×