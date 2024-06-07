Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Amazon Games Reveals New World: Aeternum, Releasing October 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Amazon Games Reveals New World: Aeternum, Releasing October 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Thrilling action RPG debuts on consoles with major content update and cross-play functionality

Today, Amazon Games announced New World: Aeternum , a thrilling and content-rich action RPG featuring real-time combat and set in a vast and mysterious world where players have the freedom to choose how they shape their adventure. Console players can discover the delights and dangers of Aeternum for the first time, enjoying an enhanced experience that includes all the content from New World on PC, including the full base game and all past updates including the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion, in addition to a wealth of new content. New World: Aeternum introduces exciting new features for players on all platforms, including New World 's first-ever large-scale player vs. player zone, a challenging 10-player raid, end-game solo trials, an upgraded leveling experience, new character archetypes, a revamped dialogue system, and much more. Players can now experience Aeternum entirely on their own, or with other adventurers, through competitive and cooperative online cross-platform play. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Oct. 15, 2024. View the new trailer, which debuted during Summer Game Fest 2024, here .

In New World: Aeternum , shipwrecked explorers wash ashore and set out to forge their destiny on the supernatural island of Aeternum, a world filled with danger and opportunity. Combat in New World: Aeternum is skill-based and dynamic, incorporating swords, guns, and magic for a complex and satisfying experience, whether in head-to-head fights against the cursed creatures of Aeternum, or large-scale player vs. player battles. Players can fully customize the look, skills, and abilities of their character, as each gathered plant, tanned hide, slain foe, or completed quest shapes their journey and increases their character's power and skill. The vibrant world, compelling narrative, rich crafting mechanics, classless character development, and real-time action-combat system in New World: Aeternum can provide hundreds of hours of play for solo and multiplayer adventurers alike.

"New World: Aeternum is the culmination of years of focused development combined with input from the dedicated community of players who've already carved a path in the original New World on PC," said Christoph Hartmann, Vice President, Amazon Games. "Listening to player feedback is fundamental to how we make games, and we know New World: Aeternum delivers on the promise of a fresh and compelling New World experience that players can enjoy together across platforms."

New World: Aeternum has been specifically designed for consoles, with complete feature parity for PC players and cross-play functionality. Players will enjoy enhancements including target locking and aim assist, virtual cursor, controller navigation and accessibility features, and more.

New World: Aeternum will be available digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for $59.99. The Deluxe Edition, available for $79.99, includes a Bear mount and armor skin so players can traverse Aeternum with speed and style. Console players who pre-order on the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts, and all PC players who log in to New World now through Oct. 14, 2024, will receive the Azoth Stalker wolf mount. PC players who have already purchased New World and the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion will have access to all that New World: Aeternum offers on PC at no extra cost, starting at launch on Oct. 15, 2024. Learn more about the New World: Aeternum experience on PC here . New World: Aeternum is rated ESRB T (Teen).

New World: Aeternum continues the commitment of Amazon Games to developing and publishing high-quality games, following the success of the original New World and action RPG Lost Ark from Smilegate RPG, both of which have topped Steam and Twitch charts and continue to nurture active player communities. Other upcoming Amazon Games titles include the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series, developed by Crystal Dynamics, and THRONE AND LIBERTY , developed by NCSOFT.

Assets, including screenshots, logos, and a fact sheet, are available for download here . For more information on New World: Aeternum , please visit newworld.com , and follow the game on Twitch , Facebook , X/Twitter , and Instagram .

About Amazon Games

At Amazon Games, our ambition is to create bold new experiences that foster community in and around our games. Our team of game industry veterans is developing and publishing live service AAA multiplayer games and developing original IPs, including New World: Aeternum , with our studios and teams in Seattle, Orange County, San Diego, Montreal, and Bucharest. Amazon Games also publishes best-in-class games working closely with our partners, leading with Lost Ark from Smilegate RPG, THRONE AND LIBERTY from NCSOFT, as well as the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series from Crystal Dynamics.

Amazon Games PR
games-pr@amazon.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Amazon.com Inc.AMZN:USNASDAQ:AMZN:US
AMZN:US
Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, today announced its use of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to help support running Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service workloads. Skylark has achieved ISO 26262 certification as determined by third-party auditor, UL Solutions. Vehicles and IoT devices around the world use Skylark to provide reliable and accurate high precision location data.

Skylark delivers uniform, centimeter accurate vehicle positioning through carrier-grade mobile cellular networks operated in partnership with network operators (MNOs) around the world. Over 20 automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers work with Swift to support their precise navigation, ADAS, and autonomous vehicle programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Prime members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive Grubhub offers with Grubhub+—a $120 annual value

For a limited time, Prime members can also save $5 on a Grubhub order over $25 from now through June 2

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an expanded, strategic collaboration to transform modern cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) experiences and help enterprises drive new capabilities and efficiencies with generative artificial intelligence (AI). Together, AWS and SAP are striving to make it easier for customers to adopt the RISE with SAP solution on AWS, to improve the performance and efficiency of SAP workloads running in the cloud, and to embed generative AI into an enterprise's entire portfolio of business-critical applications.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

New 2.8 million square foot facility offers unique career development opportunities for employees, with innovative technology that increases delivery speeds

Amazon is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest robotics fulfilment centre, YYC4, in Calgary, Alberta . Measuring 2.8 million square feet with more than 1,500 employees, the new facility will offer in-demand skills training and career growth opportunities with cutting-edge technology that fulfils customer orders more quickly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NorthStar Gaming Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

First Hydrogen's FCEV Completes Successful Trial with Amazon

Gold Investing

Astral Resources: Gold Exploration with Highly Prospective Assets in Western Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2024

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

Oil and Gas Investing

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Energy Investing

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

×