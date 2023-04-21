Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Metallic Minerals
Metallic Minerals Corp is an exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects. It seeks to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing the probability of long-term success. Metallic's core Keno Silver Project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region that has produced over 200 million ounces of silver. The company's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt and its McKay Hill project northeast of Keno Hill is a high-grade historic silver-gold producer. The company is building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District.
