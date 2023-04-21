VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Silver Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Metallic Minerals

TSXV:MMG

Metallic Minerals Corp is an exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects. It seeks to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing the probability of long-term success. Metallic's core Keno Silver Project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region that has produced over 200 million ounces of silver. The company's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt and its McKay Hill project northeast of Keno Hill is a high-grade historic silver-gold producer. The company is building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District.

Press Releases
The Conversation (0)
×