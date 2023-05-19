TSX:KEL

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets. Product offerings for the energy firm consist of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas, with a majority of revenue delivered by oil production.