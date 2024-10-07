Instil Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative cell therapy pipeline of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is also engaged in developing a novel class of genetically engineered TIL therapies using our Co-Stimulatory Antigen Receptor, or CoStAR, platform. The company's lead product candidate, ITIL-168, is an autologous TIL therapy that it is initially developing for the treatment of PD-1-inhibitor relapsed or refractory advanced melanoma.