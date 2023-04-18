Anglo American plc

LSE:AAL

Anglo American's mining portfolio spans many commodities and continents. Like fellow large diversified miners, Anglo has significant exposure to copper, iron ore and metallurgical coal, but it is unique among the global majors given its significant platinum group metals and diamonds output. The company accounts for about one third of the world's platinum supply and around 30% of palladium supply. Anglo also owns 85% of De Beers, in most years the world's largest supplier and marketer of rough gem diamonds by value. Anglo also plans to move back into the crop nutrients business via its Woodsmith polyhalite project in the United Kingdom.