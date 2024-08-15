Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Orora Ltd

ASX:ORA

Orora Ltd was created in late 2013 when Amcor demerged its Australasian fibre and beverage packaging operations and North American packaging distribution business.

Orora Ltd was created in late 2013 when Amcor demerged its Australasian fibre and beverage packaging operations and North American packaging distribution business. Orora's Australasian business is focused on glass bottles, beverage cans, and wine closures, after agreeing to divest its fibre business in late 2019. Orora has the number-one position in beverage cans and number-two position in glass bottles and wine closures. Its primary competitors are Visy Group and Owens-Illinois. The North American business is primarily focused on packaging distribution, but has also expanded into point-of-purchase retail display solutions.

