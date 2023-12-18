Minerva Neurosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system diseases. Targeted disorders include schizophrenia, insomnia, major depressive disorder and Parkinson's disease. Its product portfolio and potential indications include Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia; Seltorexant, for the treatment of insomnia disorder and major depressive disorder; MIN-117 for the treatment of MDD; and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.