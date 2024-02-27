LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a Canada-based automotive software company. The Company provides patented disruptive artificial intelligence (AI)-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). Its automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of theenvironment to achieve decision-making and navigation. The Company develops perception solutions scalable from Level 2 to Level 5 autonomy with LeddarVision, an advanced environmental perception solution for the automotive market, from passenger light vehicles to off-road vehicles. LeddarVision software provides a comprehensive 3D environment model delivering perception performance from any sensor set to enable and accelerate the development by OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers of high-performance solutions that are scalable from ADAS to highly automated driving (HAD).