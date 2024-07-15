Imagine Lithium

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

HMW Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
loader

Imagine Lithium

TSXV:ILI

Imagine Lithium is an exploration company advancing its Jackpot Lithium Project in Nipigon, Ontario. The project has a historic resource of 2M tonnes at 1.09% Li2O and 750kt @ 1.

Press Releases

Infinite Acquires North Buffy Lake Property in The Red Lake District, Canada

Infinite Lithium Announces Additional Drilling Results Including 19.80 Metres of 1.27% Li2o From Jackpot Lithium Project

Infinite Lithium Announces Additional Channel Sample Results Including 65.10 Metres Of 1.10 percent Li2o From Jackpot Lithium Project

Imagine Lithium is an exploration company advancing its Jackpot Lithium Project in Nipigon, Ontario. The project has a historic resource of 2M tonnes at 1.09% Li2O and 750kt @ 1.38% Li2O. The 2022 drill program was to increase the size of the historical resource. The results of the 2022 campaign will be combined with the extensive historical data and included in a first resource estimate in 2023. Imagine has launched a property wide exploration program on the ~18.8k ha Jackpot project.

Interactive Chart

×