Imagine Lithium is an exploration company advancing its Jackpot Lithium Project in Nipigon, Ontario. The project has a historic resource of 2M tonnes at 1.09% Li2O and 750kt @ 1.38% Li2O. The 2022 drill program was to increase the size of the historical resource. The results of the 2022 campaign will be combined with the extensive historical data and included in a first resource estimate in 2023. Imagine has launched a property wide exploration program on the ~18.8k ha Jackpot project.