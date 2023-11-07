Global Helium

The investment seeks capital appreciation. The fund is an actively managed exchangetraded fund ETF and under normal conditions will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes directly or indirectly through mutual funds and ETFs in the equity and fixedincome securities of ecologicallyfocused companies andor green bonds. It may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in cash and cash equivalents including U.S. government securities. The fund may invest in domestic and foreign securities of companies of any market capitalization.