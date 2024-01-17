GENTRACK FPO NZX [GTK]

Gentrack Group Ltd is engaged in the development, integration, and support of enterprise billing and customer management software solutions for the utility (energy and water) and airport industries. The company operates in two business segments which are Utility Billing Software and Airport Management Software, of which the Utility Billing Software segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Its product portfolio consists of Gentrack velocity, junifer systems, airport20/20, blip track, and concessionaire analyzer, and others.