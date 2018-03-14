Potash Investing

Blackham Signs Potash MoU

March 14, 2018
With its Matilda-Wiluna operations now apparently under control, Blackham Resources has decided it is the perfect time to and explore a mutually beneficial development and land swap deal with Salt Lake Potash.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed to explore the potential for a sulphate of potash play at Lake Way, near Blackham’s operating mines, which “appears to have the best combination in Australia of scale, brine chemistry, permitting and infrastructure access and justifies the effort to prove its potential”, SLP said.

SLP holds some 290sq.km of tenure over the Lake Way paleochannel, as part of its Goldfields Salt Lakes project, while Blackham’s Matilda-Wiluna leases over some 64sq.km at the northern end of the lake, around the former Williamson pit that, since mining ended in 2006, has filled with brine with what SLP describes as “an exceptional grade” of 25 kilograms per cubic metre of SOP.

