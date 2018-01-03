Banro Restarts Operations at Namoya Mine After Suspension

Banro Corp. (TSX:BAA,NYSEMKT:BAA) announced that mining operations at its Namoya mine have recommenced after being suspended in September of last year. Road access to the mine has now been reestablished.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company is grateful for the support of both the regional and national governments during this period. The Company intends to progressively ramp up production at Namoya during January. As reported in the Company’s September 25, 2017 press release, the suspension of mining operations at the Namoya mine was due to the activities of local groups, which took control over certain areas along the sole supply road to Namoya and shut down transit. The impact of those activities resulted in the depletion of essential operating stock and supplies, leading to the temporary suspension of mining operations at Namoya. Normal operations are continuing at the Company’s Twangiza mine.

