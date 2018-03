Atlantic Gold Corporation (TSXV:AGB) has announced that commercial production has commenced at its Moose River Consolidated gold mine. Based in Nova Scotia, Canada, the mine commenced production as of March 1st, 2018.

Due to weather challenges, the production numbers for Q1 are expected to be below pro-rata for the year. None-the-less the company expresses confidence that the overall annual production will meet guidance figures.

Click here to read the full press release.