Arctic Star Announces Discovery of New Kimberlite

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (TSXV:ADD) announced the discovery of a new kimberlite on its Timantti Diamond project in Finland.

As quoted in the press release:

Finnish kimberlite expert Dr Hugh O’Brien of the GTK has undertaken petrographic and mineralogical examinations to confirm the new discovery. The new kimberlite is located approximately 230m west of the diamond bearing Black Wolf Kimberlite. There’s no record of this drill core being announced to the public. In June 2005, previous explorer Karhu Mining Oy, drilled a geophysical magnetic target. Hole D476 intersected a meter of kimberlite in an inclined (-45°) hole located within a zone of extensive alteration and brecciation. Dr O’Brien has conducted a detailed petrographic and mineralogical examination of the core from hole D476 and has confirmed that the kimberlite is “A micaceous Group II kimberlite importantly containing abundant indicator minerals including olivine macrocrysts 5mm in diameter.”

Dr. Hugh O’Brien of the Finnish Geological Survey, commented:

This kimberlite is very similar in texture and mineralogy to the rocks that form the diamond-bearing Wolf kimberlites. The existence of this kimberlite close to the Wolf kimberlites strongly indicates that the area is part of a kimberlite field and that the prognosis for additional discoveries in the area is quite high.

