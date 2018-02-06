Diamond Investing

Arctic Star Announces Discovery of New Kimberlite

• February 6, 2018
Arctic Star Exploration Corp (TSXV:ADD) announced the discovery of a new kimberlite on its Timantti Diamond project in Finland.

As quoted in the press release:

Finnish kimberlite expert Dr Hugh O’Brien of the GTK has undertaken petrographic and mineralogical examinations to confirm the new discovery. The new kimberlite is located approximately 230m west of the diamond bearing Black Wolf Kimberlite. There’s no record of this drill core being announced to the public.

In June 2005, previous explorer Karhu Mining Oy, drilled a geophysical magnetic target. Hole D476 intersected a meter of kimberlite in an inclined (-45°) hole located within a zone of extensive alteration and brecciation. Dr O’Brien has conducted a detailed petrographic and mineralogical examination of the core from hole D476 and has confirmed that the kimberlite is “A micaceous Group II kimberlite importantly containing abundant indicator minerals including olivine macrocrysts 5mm in diameter.”

Dr. Hugh O’Brien of the Finnish Geological Survey, commented:

This kimberlite is very similar in texture and mineralogy to the rocks that form the diamond-bearing Wolf kimberlites. The existence of this kimberlite close to the Wolf kimberlites strongly indicates that the area is part of a kimberlite field and that the prognosis for additional discoveries in the area is quite high.

Click here to read the full Arctic Star Exploration Corp (TSXV:ADD) press release.

agriculture free industry report

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands.

Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Diamond Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Diamond Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Diamond

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

