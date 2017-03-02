Amex Intersects 7.89 g/t Au Over 7.5 Meters in Hole PE-2017-03 and 2.63 g/t Over 10.5 Meters in Hole PE-2017-01A at Perron

Amex Exploration (TSX VENTURE:AMX) (“Amex” or the “Corporation”) is very pleased to report the complete results from hole PE-2017-03 that was partly reported in Amex last press release dated January 16th 2017 where a high grade gold intercept was reported to contain multiple free coarse gold grains with a value of 12.22 g/t Au over 4.66 meters, including 16,7 g/t Au over 0.57 meter and 47.2 g/t Au over 1.00 meter.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex said:

“Even though we are just beginning to test this new gold target, the results from these two holes combined with the historical results, showing similar mineralization and host rock, leads to the hypothesis that mineralization in these three holes could be part of the same wide gold bearing structure.

This would constitute a new gold zone located in the Eastern part of the Perron property that can be now be followed over a strike length of at least 150 meters and to a minimum vertical depth of 400 meters. Our next step is to test this theory with much closer spaced follow-up drill holes and to also test its lateral and depth extensions in a next drill campaign.”