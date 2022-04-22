Life Science NewsInvesting News

April 22, 2022 - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.   for violations of §§10 and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, ...

April 22, 2022 - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 14, 2022.            

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Aurinia suffered from an ongoing decline in revenues. The Company's 2022 sales outlook for its LUPKYNIS product was disappointing based on high expectations. The Company overstated the business prospects of LUPKYNIS. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Aurinia, investors suffered damages.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

