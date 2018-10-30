ORBCOMM and Savi Secure Multi-Million Dollar Order

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC), a provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and Savi, an innovator in big data/machine learning analytic solutions announced that the Department of Defense has placed a significant multi-million dollar. The companies said that the order by U.S. Department of Defense with Savi is for ORBCOMM telematics products and Savi … Continued

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC), a provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and Savi, an innovator in big data/machine learning analytic solutions announced that the Department of Defense has placed a significant multi-million dollar.

The companies said that the order by U.S. Department of Defense with Savi is for ORBCOMM telematics products and Savi Services.

As quoted in the press release:

This order from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is part of the active RFID-IV contract to provide government agencies and allied partners with state-of-the-art hardware, software and integration services for worldwide asset tracking and in-transit visibility. Savi is currently the sole provider for the RFID-IV contract, which has a $102 million ceiling and is in its second and final option year.

In support of this initiative, ORBCOMM’s high-performance cellular devices will be used along with Savi’s platform to supply in-transit visibility and inventory and logistics data, significantly reducing the resources needed to manage and track important DoD assets. ORBCOMM’s ruggedized, sealed devices were selected for this application because their waterproof, solar panels provide continuous power to rechargeable batteries, offering reliable service without maintenance or battery changes across a typical asset’s lifecycle.

“We are pleased to be part of the team selected for this important project by the U.S. Department of Defense, which offers an exciting opportunity to expand our government business,” said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM. “The unique combination of ORBCOMM’s best-in-class devices combined with Savi’s real-time asset visibility and analytics software and government experience delivers a quick return on investment for our government customers through a significant reduction in labor associated with the management of these high-value assets.”

Valuable data from ORBCOMM’s devices will flow to Savi Visibility™, a cloud-based visibility and analytics platform, and to DoD’s RF-ITV network where agency logistics managers can see the real-time location and status of their assets. Savi’s visibility platform provides a real-time view of where assets are in-transit, eliminating supply chain blind spots. Logisticians are able to receive Savi Visibility’s real-time alerts for anomalies, such as tampering, delays or cargo entering or exiting a geozone outside of pre-determined parameters, to mitigate delays and execute contingency plans.

“Savi is excited to continue our successful partnership with ORBCOMM to fulfill this multi-million-dollar order for the DLA,” said Rosemary Johnston, Senior Vice President of Operations, Savi Technology. “For over 28 years, Savi has been a trusted supplier of active RFID sensor technology to the U.S. Department of Defense and its allied partners, and we are proud to continue supporting their complex asset tracking needs now and into the future.”

ORBCOMM and Savi plan to complete deployment of their in-transit visibility and asset tracking solutions in the fourth quarter of 2018 and to continue to work with agency officials to expand their solutions to other groups within the DoD.