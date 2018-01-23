Venzee Company Insights from President Kate Hiscox on Stockpools

Venzee Technologies Inc (TSXV:VENZ) President Kate Hiscox was featured on a Stockpools article in which she was interviewed regarding the company and the problems its artificial intelligence (AI) platform solves. In the article, Hiscox addressed how the company’s technology enables data transfer between retailers and suppliers and outlined that Venzee’s product is fully commercial and serving clients of various sizes.

“With Venzee, our customers are able to connect the systems they use and perform automatic data transformation that updates their sales channels,” Hiscox is quoted as saying. “Once this level of automation is in place, particularly for vendors, it makes it difficult to change solutions. For example, if you’re a vendor using Venzee to update hundreds of retailers who have used our integrations to connect their own systems, a decision to move to another solution can directly affect multiple companies and potentially the vendors revenue stream. Much like supply chain product information management systems, it puts the hook in their mouth, and it’s not very easy to take out.”

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with Venzee Technologies Inc (TSXV:VENZ) for an investor presentation