Company News

Venzee Company Insights from President Kate Hiscox on Stockpools

« First Blockchain ETFs Off…
• January 23, 2018
Add Comment
venzee-small-logo

Venzee Technologies Inc (TSXV:VENZ) President Kate Hiscox was featured on a Stockpools article in which she was interviewed regarding the company and the problems its artificial intelligence (AI) platform solves. In the article, Hiscox addressed how the company’s technology enables data transfer between retailers and suppliers and outlined that Venzee’s product is fully commercial and serving clients of various sizes.

“With Venzee, our customers are able to connect the systems they use and perform automatic data transformation that updates their sales channels,” Hiscox is quoted as saying. “Once this level of automation is in place, particularly for vendors, it makes it difficult to change solutions. For example, if you’re a vendor using Venzee to update hundreds of retailers who have used our integrations to connect their own systems, a decision to move to another solution can directly affect multiple companies and potentially the vendors revenue stream. Much like supply chain product information management systems, it puts the hook in their mouth, and it’s not very easy to take out.”

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with Venzee Technologies Inc (TSXV:VENZ) for an investor presentation

Get the Latest Blockchain Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Blockchain Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Blockchain Investing

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.


Give me my free report!
Return to the Blockchain Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply