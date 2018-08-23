Reality Shares Rebrands as Blockforce Capital

The company said its decision to become Blockforce Capital is to broaden its focus of providing “unparalleled access” to blockchain and cryptocurrency investments.









Reality Shares, a financial investment firm behind two blockchain ETFs that launched this year, announced its transition to become Blockforce Capital on Thursday (August 23).

The company, which was launched by CEO Eric Ervin back in 2012, has a broad portfolio that includes seven indices, six ETFs and three investment methodologies. Out of those ETFs, two are blockchain specific–the Reality Shares NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) and the Reality Shares NASDAQ NexGen Economy China ETF (NASDAQ:BCNA).

According to the press release, the company’s decision to become Blockforce Capital is in its efforts to provide “unparalleled access to blockchain and cryptocurrency investments.”

“Since inception, our firm has pushed the innovative envelope of the ETF business to offer investors access to some of the most dynamic areas of the market,” Eric Ervin, CEO of Blockforce Capital, said in the press release. “That same disruptive spirit has inspired an unyielding determination to find opportunity in digital assets, and to not only expand, but reimagine our firm vision to offer investors streamlined access across the risk spectrum – from ETFs to cryptocurrency portfolios to hedge funds.”

Under Blockforce Capital’s umbrella will be three main business units: Reality Shares ETFs and indexes, Blockforce Capital hedgefunds and its upcoming cryptocurrency investment platform called Onramp.

Onramp is a platform that will provide crypto-investors access to digital currencies and other digital assets through a mobile app. It will provide one-tap investing in a cryptocurrency portfolio, enable automatic investment growths with purchase round-ups and a range of themed investment baskets for blockchain-specific sectors.

“Our job is to help investors capitalize on the diverse set of opportunities presented by blockchain and cryptocurrency, and our new positioning as Blockforce Capital enables us to do just that,” Ervin said.

In a blog post written by Ervin on Wednesday (August 22), he said that the newly named Blockforce Capital has three main perspectives:

that blockchain will reinvent global markets and continue its growth of market capitalization;

digital currency investment potentials can be found both through traditional and non-traditional ways; and

while Blockforce Capital is primary a tech asset management firm, it still considers people its most valuable asset.

“Our team and our customers will be the driving ‘force’ behind the Blockforce brand,” Ervin wrote.

In addition to its already diverse portfolio, the investment firm initiated its first blockchain venture fund to be renamed Blockforce Fund One L.P. Blockforce Capital will also be building a second investment fund called Blockforce Fund II Multi-Strategy, which will be built using its Alpha Predator system.

According to the press release, the Blockforce Fund II will focus on three main areas, including: venture investments, exchange arbitrage and bi-directional trading.

Blockforce’s branch of private funds is primarily targeted at accredited and institutional investors with an expected opening for outside investments in Q4 2018.

