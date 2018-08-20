SEMAFO Updates on Security in Burkina Faso

SEMAFO announces an update on its security measures in Burkina Faso following two armed incidents last week. The Mana and Boungou Mines continue to operate without interruption.









SEMAFO (TSX, OMX: SMF) announces an update on its security measures in Burkina Faso following two armed incidents last week. The Mana and Boungou Mines continue to operate without interruption.

Boungou Mine

The transport of personnel and supplies has resumed between the Boungou Mine and Ouagadougou under our adjusted security protocol. All expatriate employees are now being transported by helicopter between the two locations. In addition, a ground military force has been deployed on the route between the mine and the capital city. These measures, combined with a heightened escort presence, will ensure transportation of national employees to and from the mine to their villages.

