Prize Mining Corporation (TSXV:PRZ) announced it has commenced an exploration diamond drill program on its Toughnut Gold-Silver property in southeastern British Columbia.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Prize Mining Commences Drilling at the Toughnut Gold-Silver Property



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Prize Mining Commences Drilling at the Toughnut Gold-Silver PropertyURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/precious-metals-investing/gold-investing/prize-mining-commences-drilling-at-the-toughnut-gold-silver-property/ Send Cancel

Prize Mining Corporation (TSXV:PRZ) announced it has commenced an exploration diamond drill program on its Toughnut Gold-Silver property in southeastern British Columbia.

As quoted in the press release:

The Toughnut claims are contiguous with the northwestern end of Prize’s extensive Kena-Daylight Property that hosts a compliant resource of 481,000 ounces gold in the indicated category and 1,318,000 ounces gold in the inferred category.

Michael McPhie, president and CEO, commented: