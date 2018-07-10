Gold

Prize Mining Commences Drilling at the Toughnut Gold-Silver Property

Prize Mining Corporation (TSXV:PRZ) announced it has commenced an exploration diamond drill program on its Toughnut Gold-Silver property in southeastern British Columbia. 

As quoted in the press release:

The Toughnut claims are contiguous with the northwestern end of Prize’s extensive Kena-Daylight Property that hosts a compliant resource of 481,000 ounces gold in the indicated category and 1,318,000 ounces gold in the inferred category.

Michael McPhie, president and CEO, commented:

We are excited to get going on our fully funded exploration drilling program at the Toughnut Property. Following our successful program in 2017 that confirmed gold mineralization on the Gold Eagle showing near the northwest limit of the Toughnut/Sand claims package, this year’s program will focus on expanding the limits of the known mineralization.

Click here to read the full Prize Mining Corporation (TSXV:PRZ) press release.

