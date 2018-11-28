Mene Inc. Marks 10,000 Order Milestone 11 Months Following Public Launch

Menē Inc. (TSXV:MENE) (OTC:ADRGF) (“Menē” or the “Company”), an online 24 karat jewelry brand, today announced the company has surpassed 10,000 orders from customers in over 50 countries. The 10,000th customer order was placed on mene.com on Monday, November 26, 2018, less than one year since its public launch in January 2018.

“Our entire team is proud of this milestone. To have reached 10,000 orders so quickly demonstrates that we have barely scratched the surface of potential for this disruptive concept and business model. It also proves that the investments we made in our fulfillment infrastructure in 2017 and 2018 were well thought out,” said Founder and CEO Roy Sebag. “Our proprietary pick-pack facility in New Jersey will permit us to scale to 100,000 annual orders with no additional capital expenditures. Presently, our order volume is averaging nearly 600 orders per week and we fully expect to increase this volume into 2019 as we continue to introduce new designs, raise inventory levels, and offer new collections.”

“Menē is in the early stages of building a global brand with tens of thousands of customer relationships. Most orders we fulfill include multiple pieces of pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry. These pieces live on forever as heirlooms – tangible objects that become dear to each customer who adorns them on their wrists, necks, and hands,” said Co-Founder and Chief Artistic Officer Diana Widmaier-Picasso. “We take pride in having a growing community of passionate customers who wear Menē pieces, many of which who do so every day, which helps endorse both our brand values and the unparalleled attributes of pure gold and platinum.”

About Menē Inc.

Menē crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight. Through mene.com, customers may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier-Picasso with a mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Menē empowers consumers by marrying innovative technology, timeless design, and pure precious metals to create pieces which endure as a store of value.

