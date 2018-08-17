Enforcer Gold terminates option agreement on the Montalembert Gold Property

Enforcer retains a 100% interest in its Waswanipi Gold Project, a 19,352-hectare (47,818-acre) property acquired in 2018 that adjoins to the west and northeast of the Montalembert Property. The land position covers a classic Abitibi greenstone belt sequence of deformed intermediate to mafic volcanics, felsic to mafic intrusive rocks and feldspar porphyry. Based on government assessment files, very limited exploration for gold has been conducted over the project area. Of this land package, Globex retains a 1.5% NSR on all claims acquired within 3 km of the external boundary of the Montalembert Property (see press release dated February 1, 2018).

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and is earning a 50% interest in the advanced-stage Roger porphyry gold-copper project from SOQUEM. Roger hosts the Mop-II gold-copper deposit located 5 km from the mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt.

Enforcer’s VP Exploration, Antoine Fournier, PGeo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Click here to connect with Enforcer Gold Corp. (TSXV:VEIN) for an Investor Presentation.