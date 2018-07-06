Peregrine Files Updated PEA for Chidliak

Peregrine Diamonds is an exploration and development company currently focused on its core diamond project, the wholly-owned Chidliak project.











Peregrine Diamonds (TSX:PGD) has announced the filing of a national instrument 43-101 technical report titled “Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report Chidliak Project, Nunavut, Canada” for its Chidliak project, located approximately 120 kilometres north-east of Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut.

Highlights of the updated PEA include an after tax NPV of C$668 million down from the C$679 million listed in the initial PEA, as well a C$6 million decrease from the total capital cost of the project.

As quoted from the press release:

The 2018 PEA is an update to a maiden preliminary economic assessment report with an effective date of July 7, 2016 and also includes minor revisions to the positive preliminary economic assessment that was announced by news release dated May 23, 2018. The technical report summarizes the preliminary economic assessment completed by JDS Energy & Mining. Additional detailed work completed since the release of results on May 23, 2018 are included in the filed 2018 PEA.

Click here to read the full press release