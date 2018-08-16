Global Atomic Announces Uranium Mineralization Continues to Grow Along Strike and Down Dip at DASA Project

Global Atomic is pleased to announce the following exploration update from its flagship DASA project in the Republic of Niger, West Africa.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO, commented “Our geological model has proven correct with new high grade zones identified, which could have a substantial impact on the size of the DASA Deposit. Our next phase of drilling will focus on these extensions and a new resource will be calculated once Phase 2 drilling is completed. Currently, we continue to develop our Flank Zone area with CSA Global, with a PEA expected in September. The Flank Zone will be the target of initial operations in order to supply Orano Mining with mineralized material under the MOU signed in 2017” said Mr. Roman.

