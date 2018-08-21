Kore Potash Provides Estimate for the Dougou Project

Kore is a potash exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the 97-percent owned Sintoukola potash project located within the Republic of Congo.









Kore Potash (ASX:KP2,LSE:KP2,JSE:KP2), has released the first sylvinite mineral resource estimate for the Dougou extension deposit, following drilling completed in 2017. An interpretation of earlier drilling and seismic survey data is also included.

Kore is a potash exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the 97-percent owned Sintoukola potash project located within the Republic of Congo.

As quoted from the press release:

Highlights Total sylvinite Mineral Resources at Dougou Extension of 232 Mt of sylvinite grading 38.1 percent KCl,

comprised of:

– Indicated mineral resource of 111 Mt sylvinite grading 37.2 percent KCl, and inferred mineral resource of 121 Mt sylvinite grading 38.9 percent KCl.

comprised of: – Indicated mineral resource of 111 Mt sylvinite grading 37.2 percent KCl, and inferred mineral resource of 121 Mt sylvinite grading 38.9 percent KCl. The deposit is contained within two horizontal or gently dipping sylvinite seams, the Hangingwall

Seam (HWS) and the Top Seam (TS). The Hangingwall Seam is very high grade, containing 67

Mt grading 60.1 percent KCl.

• Dougou Extension is the company’s third potash deposit along with the Kola sylvinite deposit

and the Dougou carnallite deposit and takes Kore’s total sylvanite mineral resource to 1 billion

tonnes

• The shallow seams within this new deposit are 310 metres and 490 metres below surface and

are situated at the southern end of an area approximately 30 km long and up to 12 km wide, that

remains prospective for additional sylvinite mineralisation (Figure 1).

• The deposit is situated 15 km from the company’s planned processing and export facility for

the Kola Project, on the Atlantic coast. The sylvinite has extremely low amounts of insoluble

material and magnesium, less than 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent respectively, which is advantageous for low

cost muriate of potash (MoP) production. “The maiden sylvinite mineral resources at Dougou Extension brings a third deposit within our permits in the Republic of Congo, and reinforces our view that this new basin hosts large globally important, shallow, and high-grade potash Deposits. We remain excited with the potential for these deposits to supply potash to African and International agrinutrient markets for multiple generations,” said Brad Sampson, CEO of Kore.

Click here to read the full announcement