Pharmaceutical Investing

VBL Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results from Pivotal Phase 3 GLOBE Study

« 5 Alzheimer’s Disease Tre…
• March 8, 2018
Add Comment

VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq:VBLT), reported top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 GLOBE study in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) which was designed to evaluate VB-111 in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin®), compared to the bevacizumab control arm.  The study did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).

As quoted in the press release:

Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics, said “We are disappointed that our encouraging Phase 2 data were not replicated in the GLOBE Phase 3 study, and once we receive the full and final data we will be analyzing them carefully to better understand the outcome of the study. We are grateful to the trial investigators, site personnel, patients and caregivers who participated in GLOBE. We believe that VB-111 may still hold promise for other indications we currently or may study in the future.”

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Pharmaceutical Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Pharmaceutical Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Pharmaceutical

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply