VBL Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results from Pivotal Phase 3 GLOBE Study

VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq:VBLT), reported top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 GLOBE study in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) which was designed to evaluate VB-111 in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin®), compared to the bevacizumab control arm. The study did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).

As quoted in the press release:

Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics, said “We are disappointed that our encouraging Phase 2 data were not replicated in the GLOBE Phase 3 study, and once we receive the full and final data we will be analyzing them carefully to better understand the outcome of the study. We are grateful to the trial investigators, site personnel, patients and caregivers who participated in GLOBE. We believe that VB-111 may still hold promise for other indications we currently or may study in the future.”

Click here to read the full press release.