Alder BioPharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial and Operating Results

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, provided a corporate update and reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

“The data from eptinezumab’s Phase 3 pivotal clinical trials in episodic and chronic migraine patients support Alder’s goal to advance the treatment paradigm for migraine prevention. In both trials, eptinezumab’s clinical profile included rapid Day 1 reduction in migraine risk, high levels of efficacy with patients achieving 75% and 100% responder rates and sustained migraine relief for 3 months following a single infusion administration,” said Randall C. Schatzman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Alder.

