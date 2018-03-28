Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaborative Research Partnership with Astellas Leveraging Actinium’s AWE Platform Technology

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) announced that it has entered into a research and option agreement with Astellas Pharma to develop Actinium-225 Radio-Conjugates (ARCs) using its Actinium Warhead Enabling (AWE) Platform Technology.

As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Dale Ludwig, Actinium’s Chief Scientific Officer said, “We are thrilled to be working with Astellas, a global leader at the forefront of healthcare innovation on this exciting collaboration. This further showcases the value of Actinium’s AWE technology by enabling biomolecules with the potent cell killing power of 225Ac. Our AWE Platform introduces a novel and complementary mechanism of action which is supported by significant preclinical and clinical data. We are well positioned to execute on this exciting collaboration and look forward to advancing the field of Actinium-225 Radio-Conjugates through this collaboration with Astellas.”

