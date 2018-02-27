Assure Holdings Corp. Announces Graduation to Tier 1 TSXV Listing

Assure Holdings (TSXV:IOM) a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce its graduation to Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange on February 23, 2018. Tier 1 is the TSXV’s premier tier, and is reserved for the TSXV’s most advanced issuers with the most significant financial resources. Currently, approximately 12% of all issuers on the TSXV are Tier 1 issuers.

As quoted in the press release:

Preston Parsons, the founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated: “We are honored by the graduation to Tier 1 of the TSXV and would like to thank and congratulate the entire management team, our dedicated technologists and other stakeholders on this important milestone for the Company.”

Click here to read the full press release.