Interpace Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Acupath Laboratories

Interpace Diagnostics (NASDAQ:IDXG) a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics company that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services for improved patient diagnosis and management, today announced that the Company has entered into a Laboratory Services Agreement with Acupath Laboratories, Inc. based in Plainview, New York (Long Island) whereby Acupath’s Commercial team will be selling ThyGenX® and ThyraMIR® as part of its menu for Endocrinologists, Endocrine Surgeons, and other physicians focused on the diagnosis and treatment of Thyroid cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

Founded in 1998, Acupath is a nationwide provider of in-network, sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties; Endocrinology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Hematology / Oncology, Dermatology, Breast, Gynecology, Otolaryngology, and Podiatry. Acupath offers an extensive test menu across all service levels (global, TC only, client bill), has over 500 active clients, processes over 150,000 specimens annually, and is one of the leading providers of cutting edge FISH testing, which can assist in the detection and management of bladder cancer, prostate cancer (PTEN ERG), esophageal cancer, breast cancer (HER2), and cervical cancer (TERC). Terms of the Agreement were not disclosed.

Click here to read the full press release.