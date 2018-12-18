Heritage Announces Change to Board

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTCMKT:HERTF) (“Heritage” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Graeme Staley to the board of directors.









Mr. Staley is the CEO of Purefarma Solutions Inc. (“Purefarma”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Heritage. He began extracting over 5 years ago via his personal license, where he designed extraction and formulation processes. Utilizing his background in refrigeration and mechanical engineering and winery operations he has developed commercial standardized processes relevant to the new cannabis industry. Mr. Staley provides the technical direction and execution of the team’s strategies based on over 20 years of project related experience. His extensive experience in alternative and sustainable energy system design, installation and operation and as a proven project manager with senior design experience in refrigeration and associated mechanical disciplines has given him specialized skills in the coordination between innovation and implementation.

“Graeme’s roots started on the family vineyards in Kelowna and grew through the industry from sales to management to manufacturing to design build contracting.” states Clint Sharples, Chairman and Interim CEO of Heritage “His experience, education and industry contacts will be extremely valuable to our company as we rapidly grow our extraction business.”

Heritage also announces that Bradley Culver has resigned from the board to pursue other interests. The Company would like to extend its thanks and deepest gratitude to Mr. Culver for all his efforts over the past few years, and wishes him the best in the future.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

The Company is focused on becoming a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations, and its subsidiary Purefarma Solutions, which will be providing extraction services within the Company. Heritage is focused on advancing its scale and technology footprint to compete both domestically and internationally.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

