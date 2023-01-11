OneSoft Solutions Inc is a provider of software solutions for select markets, all of which are developed using Microsoft's new Cloud technologies. Its mission is to acquire, manage and build next-generation software businesses that will provide specialized, mission-critical cloud software solutions to address customer needs. It has developed software technology and products that have the capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. It seeks opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions.